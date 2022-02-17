ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.30

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 1731659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

