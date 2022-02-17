ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up to $11.12

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $11.95. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 18,047 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 377,949 shares of company stock worth $8,014,172.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,227,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

