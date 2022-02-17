Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $64.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

