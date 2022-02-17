Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $15.19. 14,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,341. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $64.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.