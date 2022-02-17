Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

AGRO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $2,569,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 30,871 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,406,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 1,832,713 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

