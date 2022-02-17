Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Update

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRX opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Adhera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

