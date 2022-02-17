Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Sells $112,240.00 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $112,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aya Jakobovits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $67,680.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $216,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.53. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abingworth LLP lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 252,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

