Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.84

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 2719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,657 shares of company stock worth $1,154,861 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Farley Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.