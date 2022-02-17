Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $13.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $222.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.70. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $154.43 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

