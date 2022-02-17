Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $222.39 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $154.43 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.28 and a 200 day moving average of $222.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

