Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,516 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.40.

NYSE AAP opened at $222.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.43 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

