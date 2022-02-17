Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

This table compares Advantage Energy and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $179.21 million 5.38 -$212.04 million $0.04 126.25 ARC Resources $847.67 million 9.59 -$408.48 million $0.57 20.60

Advantage Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Resources. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03% ARC Resources 5.96% 3.41% 1.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Energy and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 ARC Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.53, indicating a potential upside of 68.87%. ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 65.03%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than ARC Resources.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats ARC Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.