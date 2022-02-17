Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $77,000 in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of DHC Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA opened at $9.72 on Thursday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

