Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 495 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,105,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $922.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.20.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

