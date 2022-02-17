Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MINN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MINN opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80. Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

