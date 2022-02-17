AECOM to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AECOM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

ACM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,493,000 after acquiring an additional 64,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,986,000 after buying an additional 124,979 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after buying an additional 2,176,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after buying an additional 98,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,906,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

