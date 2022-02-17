AECOM to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AECOM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after buying an additional 2,176,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 424,149 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in AECOM by 87.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 377,332 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AECOM by 88.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

