Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.42

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.42 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 74.95 ($1.01). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 19,668 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £6.41 million and a PE ratio of -40.28.
About Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO)
