Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.42

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.42 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 74.95 ($1.01). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 19,668 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £6.41 million and a PE ratio of -40.28.

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

