Affimed Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Affimed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst S. Devarakonda forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.39 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $442.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 665,656 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Affimed by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 636,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

