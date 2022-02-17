Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Affirm by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 238,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,969,000 after purchasing an additional 496,458 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,663,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $161,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.24. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.86 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.76.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

