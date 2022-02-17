AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.84 billion-$15.84 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 5,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. AGC has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.80.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

