Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.33.

AGIO stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

