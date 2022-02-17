Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.
AEM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.95.
NYSE AEM opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
