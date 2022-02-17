Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.95.

NYSE AEM opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

