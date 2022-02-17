Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the January 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ALRN. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

