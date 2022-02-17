Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 5,434,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,883.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

AICAF opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. Air China has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

