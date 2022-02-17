Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $215.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. Loop Capital increased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.21.

Airbnb stock opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 941,873 shares of company stock valued at $167,070,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

