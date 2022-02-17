Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.21.

Airbnb stock opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.88. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock valued at $167,070,500. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $323,529,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

