Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.86. Approximately 85,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.
The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOD)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.