Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.86. Approximately 85,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.