Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 135,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,260,486 shares.The stock last traded at $7.39 and had previously closed at $7.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -122.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 194,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 147,286 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,608,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.