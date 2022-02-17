Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

ALB stock traded down $48.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.01. 343,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,368. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.46 and a 200-day moving average of $236.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

