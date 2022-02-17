Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down to $246.00

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $246.00, but opened at $226.77. Albemarle shares last traded at $207.30, with a volume of 28,275 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.46 and its 200-day moving average is $236.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

