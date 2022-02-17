Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 45,000 Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Scholar Rock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 195.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 76.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 42,799 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $627.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.