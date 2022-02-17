Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $498,000 Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 137.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $28.03 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.09.
About Schrödinger
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
Further Reading
