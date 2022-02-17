Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 9,859 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 81,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

