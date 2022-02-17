Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

