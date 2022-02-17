Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter worth $114,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

