Alien Worlds Market Cap Reaches $118.85 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $118.85 million and $110.66 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alien Worlds alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.72 or 0.07088169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,905.52 or 1.00020751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.