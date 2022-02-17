Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $24.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 419,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $8,439,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,570,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock worth $138,599,447 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.