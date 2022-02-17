Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $24.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.89.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 419,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $8,439,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,570,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock worth $138,599,447 over the last three months.
Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
