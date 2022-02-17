ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Update

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 219,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 799,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ALJJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.57. 423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80. ALJ Regional has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.67 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in ALJ Regional by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 58,806 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALJ Regional during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

