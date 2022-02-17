Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.65. 36,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,629. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $13,171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alkermes by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 1,001.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 297,020 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 111,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.