Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. 25,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

