Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
ALLE stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,058. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allegion has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.
