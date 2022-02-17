ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Shares of ALE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. 2,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. ALLETE has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 286,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

