Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302,504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $88,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after buying an additional 580,557 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,207,177,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after buying an additional 139,633 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 136,989 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADS opened at $72.82 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

ADS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

