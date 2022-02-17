Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded by Bank of America

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

ALLT stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Allot Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allot Communications by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

