Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allot Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

ALLT stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.77. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.