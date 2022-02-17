Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $149.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $126.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.21.

ALL stock opened at $123.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 533,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

