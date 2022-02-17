Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Shares Down 0.3%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 385 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 393 ($5.32). Approximately 59,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 180,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394 ($5.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 470 ($6.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £443.54 million and a PE ratio of 114.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 433.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 384.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

