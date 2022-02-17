Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Alteryx stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $114.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alteryx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alteryx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Alteryx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alteryx by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

