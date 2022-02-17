Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. Altice USA’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 147.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $5,371,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

